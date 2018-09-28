2019 Nissan Altima driven, Mercedes-AMG One, BMW i3 range: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Nissan Altima first drive review: The long game with a Hail Mary

The 2019 Nissan Altima is hardcore normcore. Judging by the way the automaker describes its new mid-size sedan, I’m not sure they mind the hashtag classification.

Semi trailer makers earn praise for rear underride crash protection

While it’s no secret that new cars are safer than ever, drivers can have a bit of extra peace of mind that other potential hazards on the road are getting safer as well, including semi trailers. The IIHS announced Thursday that all eight major manufacturers of large truck trailers achieved its “Toughguard” award for passenger car crash safety, representing nearly 80 percent of new trailers on the road in the U.S.

2019 Nissan Altima price breakdown: Here's what you get for $24,645 to start

When the 2019 Nissan Altima goes on sale next month, the new mid-size sedan will have a handful of new features to tempt shoppers. It'll also feature one of its old trademarks too.

Mercedes-AMG One

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes-AMG One confirmed as name of F1-powered hypercar

Mercedes-AMG One is confirmed as the official name of the new hypercar being developed by AMG under the code name Project One.

Porsche 935 customer race car celebrates 1978 "Moby Dick" 935 racer

Suddenly it's 1978 all over again. With WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway as the backdrop, Porsche on Thursday unveiled the new 935 customer race car with a look that draws on the legendary 935 race car from the late 1970s and early '80s. The reveal took place at Rennsport Reunion VI, where the brand is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The deal is back: 800-horsepower Ford Mustang GT for $39,995

For Mustang fans, there may be no greater dealership from which to buy the popular pony car than Lebanon Ford.

2019 BMW i3

From Green Car Reports:

2019 BMW i3 to get bigger battery with 153-mile range

The 2019 BMW i3 will get a larger battery, good for 153 miles of range, up from 115 miles for the 2018 model, the automaker announced Friday.

EPA reportedly plans to eliminate science office

Science looks to no longer be a high priority at the EPA.

Volkswagen details the foundation for 10 million electric vehicles

Volkswagen last week laid out the basics for its set of electric-car components that plans to use to underpin a million new all-electric vehicles each year by 2025.