2019 Nissan Altima price breakdown: Here's what you get for $24,645 to start

2019 Nissan Altima
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
September 28, 2018

When the 2019 Nissan Altima goes on sale next month, the new mid-size sedan will have a handful of new features to tempt shoppers. It'll also feature one of its old trademarks too.

On Friday, Nissan announced that the base Altima will cost $24,645 to start, including mandatory destination charges. The Altima is priced between rivals from Toyota and Honda, within a few hundred dollars of each. Nissan offers the Altima in S, SR, SV, SL, and Platinum trim levels with increasing creature comforts.

New for Nissan this year is available all-wheel drive at every trim level for $1,350 more or a powerful 2.0-liter turbo-4 available on sporty SR trims, or top-of-the-line Platinum versions for thousands more. But its value among rivals remains fairly consistent.

The Altima's starting price falls between rivals from Toyota and Honda—within a few hundred dollars of each—but Nissan offers an impressive list of standard features for the entry cost. The 2019 Altima S is equipped with cloth upholstery, a 7.0-inch digital driver information cluster, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, four USB charge ports, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless ignition, remote start, and automatic emergency braking. The only letdown? Base models get 16-inch wheels with caps, that can be upgraded to 17-inch alloys for more money.

The SR trim is the sportier pick for the 2019 Altima line, and it starts at $25,995, which is several hundred less than comparable models from Toyota and Honda. With the Altima SR, Nissan tuned the mid-size sedan with stiffer springs, bigger 19-inch wheels, and heavier steering. Upgraded cloth interior, exterior trim accents, blind-spot monitors, and upgraded headlights are included in the Altima SR. Heated seats and a moonroof are optional on the SR grade. Opting for the more powerful 248-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 adds more than $4,000 to the bottom line, however.

The Altima SV, which starts at $28,825, is likely to be the most popular pick with buyers. It doesn't offer the higher power 2.0-liter turbo-4 but adds 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a moonroof, and an upgraded suite of active safety features including active lane control, adaptive cruise control, rear automatic emergency braking, and Nissan's Level 2 driver-assistance feature called "ProPilot Assist" that can help keep the sedan centered in its lane.

Many of the Altima's rivals don't offer driver-assistance tech, at all.

The SL trim level costs $30,735 to start and adds leather upholstery, premium audio by Bose, navigation, and traffic sign recognition. 

For $32,675, the Altima Platinum adds 19-inch wheels, a surround-view camera system, and upgraded interior accents. The uprated 2.0-liter turbo-4 costs $3,000 more in the Platinum.

