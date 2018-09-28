2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition revived as $995 retro look

2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition
September 28, 2018

The 2019 Fiat 500 1957 Edition unveiled Thursday channels the small-car builder's past in a big way—at least as big as one of the smallest new cars can.

The 1957 Edition package cost $995 and adds color-matched 16-inch alloy wheels designed to look like dog-dish hubcaps, vintage-style Fiat badges, white exterior accents, and additional grille chrome. The 1957 Edition will be available in a trio of paint colors Fiat said were inspired by the original Nuova 500 that helped put Italy on wheels after World War II.

Inside, the 1957 Edition package adds a two-tone ivory and brown hue with another vintage-style Fiat badge. A retro key fob completes the package. With the 1957 Edition package, the 2019 500 costs about $18,500.

The package can be added to the 500 Pop, Lounge, and feisty Abarth trim levels. It's available for either coupe or convertible versions of the 500.

This isn't the first time Fiat has offered a heritage-inspired package for its smallest car. The automaker previously offered a similar package for the 2016 model year, but that version of the 500 didn't come standard with a turbocharged engine. For 2018, Fiat made a 134-horsepower turbo-4 the base engine on the 500, adding 34 hp over the previously standard non-turbo powertrain.

