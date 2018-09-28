2019 Nissan Altima first drive review: The long game with a Hail Mary

The 2019 Nissan Altima is hardcore normcore. Judging by the way the automaker describes its new mid-size sedan, I’m not sure they mind the hashtag classification.

If normcore sounds to you more like an arts and crafts mounting board, it’s fine—you haven’t missed much. Normcore is a term assigned by younger generations to things their parents did or wore, drove or bought, in an effort to intentionally obfuscate something otherwise called “a good idea.” Normcore is why Converse sells a lot of shoes again.

It’s also the reason why Nissan is optimistic about its 2019 Altima. Younger generations are turning back to sedans, according to the automaker. Their parents graduated from sedans to SUVs, now-adult children wouldn’t be caught dead in their parents’ cars, Nissan says.

What do you have in an Eddie Bauer four-door?

The 2019 Nissan Altima scored a preliminary 6.3 on our overall scale before we’ve factored in fuel economy and safety, two numbers that likely will boost that final total. There’s not much to “get” inside the numbers that are available; it’s comfortable and quiet transportation for adults without pretense or flash.

If that sounds like a pair of Chuck Taylors to you: same.

Power play

The 2019 Altima needed a reason to continue on. It found two. This year, the Nissan mid-sizer dropped its overpowered V-6 for a more efficient turbo-4 (many other automakers have done the same) and added all-wheel drive to the Altima’s bag of tricks.

Aside from more power on paper, the Altima’s high-po turbo-4 is mostly marketing and a far-fetched idea. The hugely complex engine is only available on a small number of trims, is front-wheel drive only, and more importantly, expensive. It costs at least $3,000 more to equip, and Nissan estimates that fewer than one in five buyers will opt for it. The idea behind it may help save the auto industry by conserving more fuel without sacrificing power, but in the Altima, it may not get many looks.

What’s left for the rest of us is mostly good—especially the ride. The Altima’s wheelbase stretches by roughly two inches, but the overall car is nearly the same length as the outgoing version. That means good room inside for four or five adults, with a big trunk.

The base 2.5-liter engine was wrenched up 9 horsepower, to 188 hp, although power isn’t its best look. It’s more refined and quieter, and does just enough to keep the standard continuously variable transmission from becoming our next headache.