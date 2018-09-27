Ford unveils 2019 Explorer and Expedition special edition SUVs at State Fair of Texas

Ford special Edition SUVs unveiled at 2018 Texas State Fair
Brian León
September 27, 2018

They say everything is bigger in Texas, including the desire to buy special edition SUVs, apparently.

Ford unveiled two new versions of each of its largest SUVs at the State Fair of Texas on Thursday, the 2019 Explorer Limited Luxury and Desert Copper editions as well as the Expedition Stealth and Texas editions.

2019 Ford Explorer Limited Luxury Edition

2019 Ford Explorer Limited Luxury Edition

The 2019 Ford Explorer Limited Luxury Edition offers a handful of visual and luxury upgrades, including 20-inch machined aluminum wheels, special leather seats with massage, and a few leather touches throughout the interior. The Explorer XLT Desert Copper Edition adds 20-inch polished aluminum wheels to the XLT model as well as black leather-trimmed seats with copper inserts and stitching.

The recently redesigned 2019 Ford Expedition gets two new editions as well, including the aptly named Texas Edition, which adds 22-inch wheels, special Lone Star badging, and all the equipment included in the Limited Special Edition model, which includes a heavy-duty trailer towing package and active parking assist.

2019 Ford Expedition Stealth Edition

2019 Ford Expedition Stealth Edition

With the Stealth Edition, the Expedition gets a lot more visual flair similar to the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban RST package, adding 22-inch black-painted wheels, continuously controlled damping suspension, and gloss black accents on the grille, mirror caps, roof rails, tailgate, badges and more.

It’s no surprise Ford is expanding the number of SUV trim packages available after swearing off car models completely (minus the Mustang), but as buyers continue to scoop up Ford SUVs in the hundreds of thousands every year, the SUV craze shows no signs of slowing down, especially in Texas.

