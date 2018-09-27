2019 BMW X5, 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Audi e-tron wait list: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 BMW X5 Review

Two decades ago, BMW had no SUVs in their lineup. Today, the X3 and now, the 2019 BMW X5, are two of the best vehicles they build, and are two of their best sellers.

Here we go again: VW Arteon launch delayed until 2019 over emissions certification

The 2019 VW Arteon sedan—well, hatchback really—won’t reach the U.S. market until early 2019 after the company on Wednesday reported a failure to meet new global emissions testing .

2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country first look: Sultry Swede on stilts

Volvo’s newest jacked-up wagon-cum-crossover dropped cover Tuesday in Stockholm, and for those looking for SUV ride height with a lot more style, the 2019 V60 Cross Country fits the bill.



2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ first drive

From Motor Authority:

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ first drive review: The life you save

I didn’t kill the little orange traffic cone on purpose, but nor did I have much regret for its demise, which was in the name of science. Or at least, research.

Someone stuck a Mercedes-Benz 190E on a modern AMG C63

This is easily one of the greatest project car builds we've come across. Piper Motorsport out of Virginia has completed a build dubbed the Frankenstein Benz.

Rare Shelby Series 1 could break the bank in Las Vegas

In the late 1990s, legendary racer and factory tuner Carroll Shelby wanted to build a car from the ground up. His firm Shelby American designed, developed, and built the Series 1, and produced it in limited quantities. It's a rare bird to be sure, and one of the 249 built is set to cross the Barrett-Jackson auction block in Las Vegas.

2019 Audi e-tron quattro, in European trim, at San Francisco launch event

From Green Car Reports:

Want an Audi e-tron quattro electric? Expect to wait

With its first electric car, Audi plans to change more than what powers the car.

Would you buy into a Volkswagen EV subscription plan? Twitter poll results

Several automakers are experimenting with electric-car sharing programs as they look to an autonomous future when cars are more about providing rides than being purchased.

Lucid owners will get access to Electrify America's chargers, another jab at Tesla

Lucid owners will get prepaid access to Electrify America's growing number of fast-charging stations when their cars arrive sometime after 2020, both companies announced Tuesday.