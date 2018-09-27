Here we go again: VW Arteon launch delayed until 2019 over emissions certification

2019 Volkswagen Arteon R-Line package
Brian León Brian León Contributing Writer
September 27, 2018

The 2019 VW Arteon sedan—well, hatchback really—won’t reach the U.S. market until early 2019 after the company on Wednesday reported a failure to meet new global emissions testing .

As a VW spokesperson told Automotive News, the issue is because of “delays in the certification process caused by a backlog in meeting WLTP worldwide emissions testing,” referencing the new Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure implemented by the European Union.

MORE: VW looks back to TDI for pricing on upcoming electric vehicles

Delays in emissions certification are not particularly rare, but for Volkswagen any mention of the word must be troubling, as the company is still grappling with the fallout of the “Dieselgate” scandal that found millions of VW Group products equipped with a cheat device that allowed them to emit over 10 times the legal level of noxious fumes in normal driving conditions.

The Arteon replaces the recently departed CC sedan, which sold nearly 3,800 units in May 2011, but saw sales slide in subsequent months.

such as is hoping its new flagship will win over entry-level premium sedan buyers with sleek style, more space, a sloping hatchback design, 268 horsepower, and advanced tech features like a digital cockpit and active safety systems such as adaptive cruise control with traffic assist. Following the conclusion of testing, the Arteon will go on sale in early 2019.

