Jaguar Land Rover cars, crossovers, and SUVs add Apple CarPlay, Android Auto for 2019

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
September 26, 2018

Jaguar, Land Rover, and Range Rover cars and SUVs will add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility in 2019 models and some older models, a spokesman said Wednesday.

Dealers should be able to add the software functionality soon, a spokesman told The Car Connection.

Jaguar Land Rover, which is jointly owned by Tata Motors, was the last holdout for smartphone compatibility among major automakers.

It wasn't immediately clear if some, or all, Jaguar Land Rover models would add the smartphone compatibility system. It's unclear what cars could be upgradeable by dealers, even if they've been sold to customers. The compatibility will cost about $300, which is similar to other charges levied by luxury automakers including Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

The rollout has already started in the U.K., but customers in the U.S. should expect compatibility soon.

