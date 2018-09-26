2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country first look: Sultry Swede on stilts

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country

Volvo’s newest jacked-up wagon-cum-crossover dropped cover Tuesday in Stockholm, and for those looking for SUV ride height with a lot more style, the 2019 V60 Cross Country fits the bill.

The 2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country is largely unchanged from the low-riding V60, with a 3 inch height advantage and the benefit of all-wheel drive on all models. A few Cross Country-specific trim pieces such as bulging plastic fender flares and side skirts add some rugged handsomeness to what was already a head-turning design, but the interior changes little from the regular V60.

While automakers still can’t seem to sell a traditional wagon in the U.S., adding a few inches of ground clearance, standard all-wheel drive, and some plastic body cladding seems to do the trick. Vehicles like the Subaru Outback, Volkswagen Golf Alltrack, Audi Allroad, and Buick Regal TourX have slowly been bringing long-roofs back to our shores, though Volvo has been carrying the wagon torch for years.

The V60 Cross Country also gets standard hill descent control, corner traction control, and a unique off-road driving mode if you’re adventurous enough to leave the beaten path in your wagon, though we imagine most V60 XCs won't see any extreme off-roading action.

Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 250 horsepower, and both mild and plug-in hybrid powertrains will follow in the near future. Unfortunately, Volvo's 316-hp twin-charged (turbo- and supercharged) four-cylinder won't be available on the V60 XC, but it sticks around on the lower V60 for those looking for a faster grocery-getter.

Volvo’s reputation for safety is still intact, too, as the V60 XC comes standard with automatic emergency braking at city speeds, and an optional active safety system includes near-autonomous features that can help the driver accelerate, brake, and steer on the highway.

A tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard and 4G wireless internet is available for connectivity even out in the wilderness (assuming you still have cell service), and the V60 Cross Country will be available through the Care by Volvo program, the brand’s in-house subscription service that bundles insurance and other concierge services with the monthly price of the car.

The V60 Cross Country goes on sale next year, and while it doesn’t yet have a price, expect it to start over $40,000 as the non-raised V60 costs around $38,000 to start.