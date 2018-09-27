New trim packages dress up 2019 Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner, and Tundra

Toyota took the stage at the State Fair of Texas on Thursday with a trio of special editions for its 2019 Tundra and Tacoma pickups and 4Runner SUV that add spice to their lineups.

The new SX appearance package for the Toyota Tundra and Tacoma pickup trucks spruces up lower trim levels, while the 4Runner Nightshade package modifies the look of the range-topping Limited trim.

MORE: 2018 Toyota Tacoma review update: the right place at the right time

On the 2019 Tacoma mid-size pickup, the SX package costs $560 and adds black fender flares, mirror caps, door handles, headlight bezels, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The package is optional on the base Tacoma SR trim level with either rear- or four-wheel drive and can be had in one of six exterior colors.

The 2019 Tundra's optional SX package costs $1,630 on the SR5 trim level. Instead of a blacked-out appearance, the Tundra SX's bumpers and grille match one of three available exterior hues. Black 18-inch alloy wheels and no exterior badges complete the look outside. Inside, the Tundra SX features bucket seats rather than a three-seat bench.

Toyota took a different tactic for its 2019 4Runner Nightshade. The package builds on the range-topping 4Runner Limited and for $1,740 adds black 20-inch alloy wheels, shiny black exterior trim that tones down the Limited-specific chrome front bumper, and black interior accent. The package goes in the opposite direction of the 4Runner TRD Pro, which for 2019 features new Fox shocks for off-road use.