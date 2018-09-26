Pedestrian safety, Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Dooor Coupe driven, VW electrics: What's New @ The Car Connection

Feds unveil plan to reduce pedestrian deaths in U.S.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday said that it wants to work with other federal agencies to reduce the number of pedestrians hit by cars in the U.S.

Self-driven design: Even IKEA has autonomous vehicle concepts now

Though it’s likely you won’t be able to buy an autonomous car from IKEA and assemble it at home anytime soon, the Swedish home goods and furniture giant debuted several wacky self-driving car concepts Tuesday.

2019 Chevrolet Blazer back from the dead, will cost $29,995 to start

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer will cost a hair under $30,000 when it returns to dealers later this year, Chevy said Tuesday. The 2019 Blazer is more crossover and less SUV than its predecessor, which was last sold in the U.S. in 2005.

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe

From Motor Authority:

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe first drive review: The new king of sporty German four-doors

The red mist has just descended upon me, and that’s a good thing.

2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N: Forbidden fruit hatch revealed ahead of Paris debut

Hyundai's newest Elantra GT has a sporty liftback variant sold overseas, and the car has just received the N performance treatment.

New BMW 3-Series confirmed for 2018 Paris auto show

BMW on Wednesday confirmed that its redesigned, seventh-generation 3-Series sedan will be unveiled to the world October 2 at the 2018 Paris auto show.

VW Battery Packs

From Green Car Reports:

Here's the battery pack behind VW's global electric-vehicle push

No single core component in an electric vehicle costs more—or probably matters more for the acceptance of EVs—than the battery pack.

Charging cord for 2019 Volvo XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid may start fire, will be recalled

A certain charging cord included in a small number of 2019 Volvo XC60 crossover SUVs may overheat and shock owners, or start a fire, the automaker said this month.

What happens to electric cars that have been flooded?

With all the floods from Hurricane Florence, what happens to electric cars.