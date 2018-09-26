Toyota drops Pandora music streaming from Entune infotainment system

2018 Toyota Camry XLE Hybrid
Brian León Brian León Contributing Writer
September 26, 2018

If you drive a relatively new Toyota, come November, that Pandora icon on your infotainment system will no longer work. The company said in an email to customers on Tuesday that it will be dropping the popular music streaming service along with OpenTable restaurant reservations from its infotainment system on Nov. 13, according to Road Show.

Without a system update, it’s impossible to remove the icons from all infotainment screens from the automaker's Entune App Suite, however, so the buttons for each app will still be right on the home screen. They will generate an error message when pressed after mid-November.

MORE: 2019 Toyota Camry, Sienna add Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa

The email stated that “these products and services will no longer be supported by the third-party application providers,” leading us to believe that Pandora and OpenTable were the ones to choose to discontinue the service, not Toyota. Interestingly, the move comes right after Pandora was just purchased by satellite radio giant SiriusXM for $3.5 billion this week.

Customers will still be able to use the streaming service through their smartphones via a USB or Bluetooth connection, but the other apps through the Entune suite like Facebook, iHeartRadio, and Yelp must be accessed with the assistance of a free Toyota mobile app.

Toyota has finally joined the fold of automakers that offers Apple CarPlay support on its new vehicles, so some owners will now have a variety of ways to access their favorite apps through the Entune system.

