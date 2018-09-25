2019 Chevrolet Blazer back from the dead, will cost $29,995 to start

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer will cost a hair under $30,000 when it returns to dealers later this year, Chevy said Tuesday. The 2019 Blazer is more crossover and less SUV than its predecessor, which was last sold in the U.S. in 2005.

The new Blazer will come standard with a 2.5-liter inline-4 rated at 193 horsepower that sends power to the front wheels. Opting for the Blazer RS or Premier trim levels nets buyers a 3.6-liter V-6 engine that puts out 305 hp. Both Blazer engines pair to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

At $29,995, the base 2019 Blazer includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear-seat air vents, and 18-inch wheels.

Chevy didn't detail pricing for the 2019 Blazer RS and Blazer Premier trims, but the automaker said that features such as heated and cooled front seats, adaptive cruise control, panoramic moonroof, and a power tailgate will be optional. Surprisingly, the 2019 Blazer won't come standard with active safety tech such as automatic emergency braking or active lane control.

Though it may share a name with previous Blazers, the new model is decidedly different. Its flashy, Camaro-inspired design sits low to the ground. Previous Blazers—the name dates back to 1969—were truck-based SUVs designed for off-road use.