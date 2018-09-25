Toyota and Android, 2019 Mercedes A-Class driven, Flooded electric cars: What's New @ The Car Connection

Toyota reportedly will add Android Auto to its cars

Good news, Android fans. A Bloomberg report Monday said that Toyota and Google have reached an agreement that will see Android Auto compatibility appear in the automaker's cars in the future.

Mitsubishi recalls 67,000 crossover SUVs to fix faulty active safety tech

Mitsubishi last week issued two recalls for about 67,000 crossover SUVs to address active safety technology that the automaker said may not work as intended to apply the brakes if it detects an impending collision.

Used car sales skyrocket as high prices drive down new car sales

If you think new cars are getting too expensive, you’re certainly not alone. According to a report Monday by The Wall Street Journal, the gap between the price of the average new and used vehicle is as wide as it’s been in five years, pushing buyers away from dealerships and towards used car lots and classified ads.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Seattle media drive, September, 2018

From Motor Authority:

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class first drive review: A better baby Benz

The route south from Seattle to Yakima, Washington, winds through the Mount Rainier National Park. Streams and valleys bracket the road, the scenery changes from green to brown, and Mount Rainier stands majestically in the distance, snow-capped even in September.

911 could be sole Porsche with internal combustion engine within a decade, says German report

It was confirmed over the weekend that Porsche is done with selling diesels and will instead focus its efforts on electrifying its lineup and launching new electric cars.

New Toyota 86 by Gazoo Racing teased

Toyota looks to be readying a new version of its 86 sports car developed in part with its Gazoo Racing motorsport department.

Rich Rebuilds flooded Tesla Model S, via YouTube

From Green Car Reports:

What happens to electric cars that have been flooded?

With all the floods from Hurricane Florence, what happens to electric cars?

Orders in: 1,000 buyers in Norway reserve coming all-electric BMW iX3 crossover SUV

BMW opened order books for its upcoming electric iX3 in Europe at the beginning of September, and the company already has deposits for 1,000 in Norway.

(Reverse) Engineering Explained: What happens to old electric car batteries?

Reduce, reuse, recycle.