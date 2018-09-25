2019 Honda Civic adds active safety tech, price climbs to $20,345

At $20,345 to start, the 2019 Honda Civic costs about $500 more than last year's model thanks to a suite of active safety tech that's newly standard, the automaker said Monday.

Every 2019 Civic includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control—features that cost about $1,000 last year. That's good news for everyone, but enthusiasts may be dismayed to learn that the optional sprightly turbo-4 engine can no longer be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Civic LX sedan's $20,345 price climbs to $21,145 when its standard 6-speed manual is swapped for a continuously variable transmission (CVT). A coupe version of the Civic LX—only available with a CVT—costs $21,545.

For $1,700 more, a new Civic Sport trim level swaps a 5.0-inch display for a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition, and a number of appearance upgrades. The Civic Sport is available in both sedan and coupe versions with either the 6-speed manual or the CVT, but it uses the same 158-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 as the Civic LX.

Upgrading to the Civic EX pushes the Civic's price another $1,000 to $24,095 for the coupe and $24,295. It loses the Sport's 18-inch wheels but gains a 174-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4, power driver's seat, moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a right-side camera that monitors the vehicle's blind spots.

Previously, the Civic EX could be had with a 6-speed manual transmission, but that combination is gone for 2019.

Leather seats are optional on the Civic EX sedan (turning it into the Civic EX-L) for $1,200.

The Civic Touring tops the lineup for $28,195 in sedan guise and $27,745 as a coupe. It builds on the EX-L with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, navigation, and a few other features.

Honda has not released pricing or details for its 2019 Civic hatchback, or the sporty Civic Si and Type R versions.