2019 Honda Civic adds active safety tech, price climbs to $20,345

2019 Honda Civic
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
September 25, 2018

At $20,345 to start, the 2019 Honda Civic costs about $500 more than last year's model thanks to a suite of active safety tech that's newly standard, the automaker said Monday.

Every 2019 Civic includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control—features that cost about $1,000 last year. That's good news for everyone, but enthusiasts may be dismayed to learn that the optional sprightly turbo-4 engine can no longer be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

MORE: Read our 2019 Honda Civic review

The Civic LX sedan's $20,345 price climbs to $21,145 when its standard 6-speed manual is swapped for a continuously variable transmission (CVT). A coupe version of the Civic LX—only available with a CVT—costs $21,545.

For $1,700 more, a new Civic Sport trim level swaps a 5.0-inch display for a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition, and a number of appearance upgrades. The Civic Sport is available in both sedan and coupe versions with either the 6-speed manual or the CVT, but it uses the same 158-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 as the Civic LX.

Upgrading to the Civic EX pushes the Civic's price another $1,000 to $24,095 for the coupe and $24,295. It loses the Sport's 18-inch wheels but gains a 174-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4, power driver's seat, moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a right-side camera that monitors the vehicle's blind spots.

Previously, the Civic EX could be had with a 6-speed manual transmission, but that combination is gone for 2019.

Leather seats are optional on the Civic EX sedan (turning it into the Civic EX-L) for $1,200.

The Civic Touring tops the lineup for $28,195 in sedan guise and $27,745 as a coupe. It builds on the EX-L with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, navigation, and a few other features.

Honda has not released pricing or details for its 2019 Civic hatchback, or the sporty Civic Si and Type R versions.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Subaru Forester first drive review: Backwoods solitude 2019 Subaru Forester first drive review: Backwoods solitude
2019 Genesis G70 undercuts Germans, costs $35,895 2019 Genesis G70 undercuts Germans, costs $35,895
2019 BMW Z4 first look: Back in the roadster game 2019 BMW Z4 first look: Back in the roadster game
2019 Nissan Versa Note adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility 2019 Nissan Versa Note adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.