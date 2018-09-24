Toyota reportedly will add Android Auto to its cars

2019 Toyota Sienna
September 24, 2018

Good news, Android fans. A Bloomberg report Monday said that Toyota and Google have reached an agreement that will see Android Auto compatibility appear in the automaker's cars in the future.

The report cited, but did not name, a Toyota representative who said the automaker could announce Android Auto compatibility as soon as next month. It's not clear when compatibility with the popular smartphones would roll out in Toyota's vehicles and if the announcement would apply to Lexus cars, crossovers, and SUVs. 

Citing security concerns, Toyota was late with Apple CarPlay compatibility. The automaker's first Apple-compatible vehicle was the 2019 Avalon sedan, which bowed at the Detroit auto show in January.

Toyota previously offered smartphone integration only through the SmartDeviceLink software it developed with Ford Motor Company. The company's Apple CarPlay looks the same on a Avalon sedan as it does on many other new cars, but it works through SmartDeviceLink to appear on infotainment screens.

Last week, Nissan announced that its future vehicles—including Infiniti and Mitsubishi products—will use Google's Android operating system as the basis for its next-generation infotainment software. 

If Toyota announces Android Auto compatibility, only Jaguar Land Rover will remain without any Google or Apple compatibility. 

