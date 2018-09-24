Mitsubishi recalls 67,000 crossover SUVs to fix faulty active safety tech

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
September 24, 2018

Mitsubishi last week issued two recalls for about 67,000 crossover SUVs to address active safety technology that the automaker said may not work as intended to apply the brakes if it detects an impending collision.

The recalls cover 2017-2018 Outlander, 2018 Outlander Sport, and 2018-2019 Eclipse Cross models fitted with either automatic emergency braking or adaptive cruise control, depending on the model. The recall also includes the Outlander PHEV. The automaker instructed its dealers to install a software update on the affected vehicles.

MORE: Read our 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review

Mitsubishi said in government filings that in some vehicles it received reports that the vehicles' automatic emergency braking system was activated even though there were no cars or pedestrians. In other vehicles, a message stating "ACC Check" appeared on the vehicles' instrument panels. Some models may be subject to recalls to fix both issues. Mitsubishi said that it will begin alerting owners of recalled vehicles in mid-October. The software updates are free.

The automaker said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control were optional on all of the recalled vehicles. Not every Outlander, Outlander Sport, or Eclipse Cross is subject to the recall.


