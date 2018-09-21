2019 Hyundai Santa Fe earns top marks in latest crash tests

The insurance industry-funded IIHS said Friday that the redesigned 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe crossover SUV earned its Top Safety Pick+ award when equipped with optional LED headlights.

The headlights are standard on the Santa Fe Limited and Ultimate trim levels. Other Santa Fe trims—SE and SEL—have halogen headlights that the IIHS rated "Marginal," meaning those versions of the crossover SUV don't earn a Top Safety Pick award.

The 2019 Santa Fe aced the IIHS' barrage of instrumented crash tests, earning "Good" marks for its crashworthiness. The IIHS said that the Santa Fe's standard collision-avoidance technology including automatic emergency braking rated "Superior," its highest award. It rated the crossover SUV's child-seat anchors "Acceptable."

The IIHS uses a four-point scale from "Poor" to "Good" for crash tests, headlight effectiveness evaluations, and child-seat anchor ease of use. Collision-avoidance active safety technology is rated on a six-point scale.

The NHTSA has not yet subjected the 2019 Santa Fe to its crash testing.

Hyundai shook up its crossover lineup naming scheme for 2019 when it replaced the Santa Fe Sport with a new model called just Santa Fe. The automaker renamed last year's Toyota Highlander-sized three-row crossover SUV to "Santa Fe XL" for 2019 in preparation for a new model due next year that reportedly will be called "Palisade."

