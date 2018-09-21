Tesla Model 3 receives 5-star rating in NHTSA crash tests

Tesla’s Model 3 electric car, the company’s newest and arguably most important model, achieved a perfect 5-star crash test rating from the federal government’s NHTSA.

The compact electric vehicle received top marks in front driver and passenger protection, front and rear side impact, and rollover tests, making it the latest Tesla to receive a 5-star rating from the federal agency after the Model S and Model X.

A low center of gravity from its floor-mounted battery pack and enlarged crumple zones in the front and rear due to the lack of an engine and gas tank give the Model 3 an advantage over gas-powered vehicles especially in frontal crash tests, but the Tesla was also commended for its standard active safety technology, which includes forward-collision warnings, lane-departure warnings, active lane control, and automatic emergency braking.

The insurance industry-funded IIHS has yet to fully test the Model 3, but did give it a “Superior” rating for its standard front crash prevention technology, though the headlights received only an “Acceptable” rating.

While many who placed a $1,000 deposit for a Model 3 as early as 2016 have yet to receive their cars, Tesla has recently ramped up production goals to nearly 6,000 vehicles per week through the end of the year.