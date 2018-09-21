Flood damage cars, Polestar subscription, VW Microbus concept: What's New @ The Car Connection

Seven ways to tell if a used car has flood damage

Many car shoppers don’t realize just how much damage floodwaters do to a vehicle. That represents a problem—not just to the owner of a car or truck that falls victim to a catastrophic flood, but to prospective buyers unaware of the vehicle’s history.

215,000 Nissan crossover SUVs and sedans recalled over fire risk

A faulty braking system component that could leak flammable fluid prompted Nissan on Thursday to recall 215,000 crossover SUVs and sedans.

Auto supplier ZF turns focus to commercial sector with self-driving delivery vehicle

German auto parts giant ZF announced Wednesday that it is developing an autonomous electric delivery vehicle for “last mile” solutions with a $14 billion investment in the next five years.

Polestar 1 in New York

Polestar won't sell from traditional dealerships

Polestar said on Thursday it would not sell its cars from traditional dealerships in North America.

2019 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots and video

BMW's revived 8-Series coupe made an appearance in June at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where a dedicated racing version competed in the prestigious race's GTE class for production-based cars. We'll see the new BMW flagship arrive in showrooms in December, initially in $112,895 M850i trim.

Audi launches car subscription service in Dallas

Three years after launching its Audi On Demand short rental service, the German premium brand has waded into the full-blown car subscription segment with Audi Select.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo concept

Electric Volkswagen Microbus concept gets right down to business

The panel of Volkswagen ID Buzz concepts based on the automaker's all-electric frame has finally reached, well, panel status.

Out of juice: Infiniti Q50 Hybrid luxury sedan dropped

The long-running Infiniti Q50 Hybrid luxury sedan won't return for 2019, the automaker said Thursday.

NHTSA gives 2018 Tesla Model 3 perfect marks for crash safety

The 2018 Tesla Model 3 aced its federal crash-test regimen and earned top, five-star scores on all of its sub-tests, safety officials said this week.