215,000 Nissan crossover SUVs and sedans recalled over fire risk

2018 Nissan Pathfinder
September 20, 2018

A faulty braking system component that could leak flammable fluid prompted Nissan on Thursday to recall 215,000 crossover SUVs and sedans.

The recall covers about 215,000 vehicles including the 2015-2017 Nissan Murano, 2017-2018 Nissan Pathfinder, 2016-2017 Nissan Maxima, and 2017 Infiniti QX60.

MORE: Nissan, Infiniti, Mitsubishi to switch to Android-powered infotainment system for next generation

According government filings, the faulty part is an actuator for the vehicles' anti-lock braking systems (ABS) that could leak brake fluid onto an electronic circuit board due to  weak seals. The leaking brake fluid could lead an electrical short, which Nissan said could ignite. Nissan did not say if any crashes or injuries have occurred because of the defective part, but the automaker said it first became aware of the issue in January.

Nissan said that the leak will cause an ABS light to illuminate on the vehicles' dashboards for more than 10 seconds after their engines are started.

The automaker instructed its dealers to inspect the ABS actuators. If the part's serial number falls within a range Nissan determined is prone to the defect, the dealers will replace the actuator for free. About half of the recalled vehicles are expected to have the faulty part.

Nissan said that owners of the affected vehicles will be notified in October.

