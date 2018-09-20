2019 Genesis G70, Mercedes-AMG Project One, VW's electric future: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Genesis G70 undercuts Germans, costs $35,895

The 2019 Genesis G70 luxury compact sedan will directly challenge established rivals when it goes on sale this year, starting with its relatively low price. Genesis on Wednesday said that the 2019 G70 will cost $35,895 to start.

2019 Nissan Versa Note adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility

The 2019 Nissan Versa Note will be available with Apple and Android smartphone integration when the subcompact hatchback goes on sale soon, the automaker said Wednesday.

Lyft users reach 1 billion trips in six years, all in US and Canada

In the six years since the ride-sharing company was founded, Lyft has crested one billion rides.

Mercedes-AMG Project One

From Motor Authority:

Keep your eyes peeled: Mercedes-AMG Project One prototypes hit the road

Mercedes-AMG's Project One hypercar is approaching the final stage of development.

Cadillac renames CT6 V-Sport a CT6-V as ATS-V, CTS-V bow out

Cadillac's CT6 V-Sport unveiled at March's 2018 New York auto show will be called a CT6-V when it arrives in showrooms, General Motors production development boss Mark Reuss has confirmed.

Porsche, Hyundai investing in holographic augmented reality tech company

Porsche led a round of Series C investments into WayRay, a Swiss company working toward bringing holographic augmented reality (AR) displays to production, WayRay announced on Tuesday. Hyundai also joined in on the investment, which raised $80 million. Since 2012, WayRay has raised more than $100 million, and it aims to be a $1 billion company next year as a supplier for AR technology.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo concept

From Green Car Reports:

VW plans 27 electric cars by 2022 on new platform

Volkswagen is doubling down on its electric car strategy, it announced at a press event in Dresden, Germany on Monday.

Standard dash cams coming to Teslas

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that the company plans to make dash cams standard in its products with a new software update rolling out in the next few weeks.

Charging industry agrees on carbon credit standards

Driving on electricity produces less carbon than driving on gas. Yet in most places, no one gets credit for lowering those carbon emissions.