2019 Genesis G70 undercuts Germans, costs $35,895

The 2019 Genesis G70 luxury compact sedan will directly challenge established rivals when it goes on sale this year, starting with its relatively low price. Genesis on Wednesday said that the 2019 G70 will cost $35,895 to start.

That price includes a mandatory $895 destination charge, and it's less costly than competitive vehicles from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi.

Instead of numerous individual options like in the BMW 3-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Audi A4, the G70 lineup is divided into trim levels. A staggering 22 feature combinations are on offer in the Advanced, Elite, Dynamic, Sport, and Prestige trims. On most trim levels, all-wheel drive costs $2,000. All-wheel drive cannot be paired with the single manual transmission trim level, however.

Here's a quick rundown on some of the highlights:

-For $35,895, the 2019 G70 Advanced trim level includes a 252-horsepower turbo-4, an 8-speed automatic transmission, keyless ignition, synthetic leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment. The G70 Elite costs $5,000 more and includes leather seats that are heated and cooled up front, LED headlights, memory for the driver's seat, a moonroof, and a Lexicon audio system.

-The G70 Prestige costs $45,795, and it includes nappa leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, a surround-view camera system, heated rear seats, and a few other features. The G70 Dynamic costs $1,000 more and includes high-performance tires and a limited-slip differential.

-The only way to get a manual transmission in the G70 is to go with the Sport trim and the turbo-4 engine. For $38,795, it builds on the Advanced with a firmer suspension, uprated brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin PS4 summer tires, LED headlights, sport seats, a Lexicon-branded audio system, and heated and cooled front seats.

-If the turbo-4 isn't enough, a 3.3-liter turbocharged V-6 rated at 365 hp starts at $44,545 for the Advanced trim level. That's a lot costlier than the turbo-4, but the base V-6 Genesis plucks many of the G70 Sport trim's suspension and tire upgrades and adds leather upholstery, navigation, and a few other features.

-A limited-edition G70 Design Edition features an exclusive Black Forest Green paint hue, cream nappa leather upholstery, and a few other items for $49,545. Just 400 will be built.

-The costliest G70 is priced at $53,045—the G70 Dynamic with the V-6 and all-wheel drive.