2019 Nissan Versa Note adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility

The 2019 Nissan Versa Note will be available with Apple and Android smartphone integration when the subcompact hatchback goes on sale soon, the automaker said Wednesday.

Nissan's announcement puts the Versa Note hatchback in line with the Versa sedan, which also gained smartphone compatibility this year.

The 2019 Versa Note—the hatchback version of the Versa sedan—will cost $15,545 to start for the base S trim level including a mandatory $895 destination charge. The hatchback's base price is up just $50 from last year and it costs about $200 more than an equivalent Versa sedan.

For $900 more, the Versa Note SV trim level adds power windows and locks, keyless entry, cruise control, more adjustment for its driver's seat, and upgraded cloth upholstery. A $735 package on the SV trim level adds keyless ignition, satellite radio, and a different infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The Versa SR tops the lineup at $19,255 and includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, fog lights, an exterior body kit, and different cloth upholstery. There are no option packages available on the Versa SR.

All Versas are powered by a 109-horsepower inline-4 paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. The Versa note was previously available with a manual transmission, which was dropped after the 2016 model year.