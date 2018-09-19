2019 BMW Z4 debuts, Ferrari Monza, Elon Musk's woes: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 BMW Z4 first look: Back in the roadster game

BMW's on-again, off-again flirtation with topless driving changed its status back to "in a relationship" Tuesday when the German automaker detailed its 2019 Z4 roadster.

Fidelity favors: The best loyalty discounts on cars, trucks, and SUVs

If there’s one brand you’re loyal to above all others when it comes to buying cars, you may be able to get a reward for your fidelity in the form of a serious discount.

2019 Subaru Ascent crossover SUV crashes well, scores Top Safety Pick+

The 2019 Subaru Ascent earned top marks from the IIHS, the insurance industry-funded crash testers said Tuesday.

Ferrari Monza SP1

From Motor Authority:

Ferrari 812 Superfast-based Monza speedsters make debut, first of new Icona series

Ferrari fans longing for a return of the elegance of the marque's early cars are in for a real treat as the automaker this week introduced a pair of stunners based on the 812 Superfast.

Nissan, Mitsubishi next-gen infotainment to be powered by Google's Android

Google's Android operating system will be at the core of next-generation infotainment systems from Mitsubishi and Nissan arriving on the market in 2021.

Toyota Supra to be built alongside BMW Z4 at Austrian plant

Toyota confirmed Wednesday that its new Supra sports car will be built alongside the related BMW Z4 (shown below) at a plant in Graz, Austria.

Elon Musk at Tesla Model 3 reveal

From Green Car Reports:

Report: Justice Department investigating Tesla, Musk over tweets

The U.S. Department of Justice may be investigating Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk for criminal wrongdoing related to a series of tweets its founder sent this year, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Would you buy into a Volkswagen electric-car subscription plan? Take our Twitter poll

Volkswagen announced in July that it will launch an all-electric car sharing plan in the U.S. in 2020.

Electric car-sharing programs expanding in U.S.

Electric cars and car sharing go naturally together. Both aim to clean up the environment by reducing gasoline consumption.