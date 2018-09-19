Fidelity favors: The best loyalty discounts on cars, trucks, and SUVs

If there’s one brand you’re loyal to above all others when it comes to buying cars, you may be able to get a reward for your fidelity in the form of a serious discount.

Some marques offer up to $3,500 in savings on select models these days, and Cars Direct on Tuesday laid out the details for General Motors, Ford, and more for repeat buyers.

Loyalty programs are nothing new for automakers, even extending across companies in the past, like when Volvo offered discounts to lure former Saab owners following the Swedish brand’s bankruptcy in 2011.

MORE: Countdown to zero: Automakers dial back 0 percent interest loans after almost two decades

GM’s loyalty program can get a bit confusing, but the Lease Loyalty Purchase incentive offers anywhere between $1,500 and $3,500 on select models. Buick buyers can get $3,500 off the Regal Sportback and TourX wagon models, and Chevrolet Trax buyers can get $2,500 off when buying but only $1,500 when leasing. Cadillac also offers $2,000 of most of its sedans for current owners or lessees of 2003-or-newer models.

Ford offers its Red Carpet Lease Renewal program for up to $1,750 on select models such as the Fusion Hybrid, which will cease to exist in the next two years. Thankfully, this bonus can be combined with other incentives for maximum savings. The Fusion Hybrid also qualifies for 72-month, zero-percent financing with a $3,000 bonus, making for one of the best deals on any hybrid right now.

It’s not all mass-market brands, however. Audi offers a $1,000 loyalty bonus on most of its lineup for current owners or lessees of any 2005 or newer Audi, but you must purchase or lease your next vehicle through the automaker's in-house Audi Financial Services.