Lyft users reach 1 billion trips in six years, all in US and Canada

In the six years since the ride-sharing company was founded, Lyft has crested one billion rides.

According to The Verge, while it took Uber about the same amount of time to reach the mark, Lyft accomplished this feat entirely within the U.S. and Canada, with no overseas operations to bolster numbers. To celebrate, the company is offering a free tank of gas to 3,500 randomly selected drivers across its markets.

MORE: Cargo in-car convenience store brings snacks and gum to your Uber

While Uber has taken strides to extend its business into everything from electric scooters to flying taxis, Lyft has stagnated to an extent, thanks to a smaller market share and thinner margins. While the company has partnered with major automakers like Ford on self-driving cars, a recent report in The Information showed that Lyft’s business slowed this summer to its lowest point in years.

To combat this, Lyft is planning to go public as soon as possible, getting the jump on Uber’s plans to do so as well, and the company is nevertheless optimistic about its prospects.

As president and co-founder John Zimmer said in a statement: “Every single day, millions of people connect in Lyft rides across the country helping to demonstrate that people from all backgrounds, neighborhoods, and walks of life can come together - even for just a short trip.”