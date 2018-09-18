2019 Subaru Ascent crossover SUV crashes well, scores Top Safety Pick+

The 2019 Subaru Ascent earned top marks from the IIHS, the insurance industry-funded crash testers said Tuesday.

In its barrage of crash tests, the IIHS said that the 2019 Ascent earned "Good" marks in every test. Additionally, the IIHS said that the Ascent's child-seat anchors rated "Good" and that its automatic emergency braking rated "Superior."

MORE: Read our 2019 Subaru Ascent review

Unlike many new cars, the Ascent aced the small-overlap test that simulates impact with a stationary object such as a utility pole for both the driver's and passenger's side. The test has revealed major side-to-side safety discrepancies in some new cars.

The IIHS said that the only blemish on the Ascent's report card was a "Poor" rating for the halogen headlights fitted to the base and Premium trim levels. The LED headlights on the Ascent Limited and Touring trims rated "Good," the IIHS' top score.

DON'T MISS: Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Explorer flunk passenger-side crash test

The IIHS uses a four-point scale from "Poor" to "Good" for crash tests, headlight effectiveness evaluations, and child-seat anchor ease of use. Collision-avoidance active safety technology is rated on a six-point scale.

A 2019 Ascent base or Premium would earn the Top Safety Pick award—without the "plus," the IIHS said.

Among its three-row crossover SUV rivals, only the Kia Sorento, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Honda Pilot earn the Top Safety Pick+ in certain configurations. The Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander earn the Top Safety Pick award.

The 2019 Ascent has not yet been crash tested by the NHTSA.