Cargo in-car convenience store brings snacks and gum to your Uber

On your way to a date or business meeting in the back of an Uber and realize your breath could use freshening up? A new service called Cargo has a solution for that.

According to CNBC, the start up aims to put fully-stocked boxes of snacks, toiletries, and more on the center consoles of ride-sharing vehicles, allowing users to purchase items during the course of their trip.

Cargo Chief Executive Officer Jeff Cripe was inspired by snack carts on flights, and saw a similar opportunity in the backseat of ride-share cars such as Uber.

“You look at the airline industry and you think back to your last flight and you realize, ‘wow, there was a big multi-billion dollar company that provided me with all the snacking and beverage services on that flight,’” he told CNBC.

In Los Angeles and San Francisco, Uber drivers can pick up fully-stocked Cargo boxes, which are free for drivers to use. The system works via QR code on the box that brings users to Cargo’s website, allowing passengers to pick items that are in stock in that vehicle and pay for them directly through the site using Apple Pay, Venmo, PayPal, and more.

Drivers make $1 per purchase and pocket up to 25 percent of the items cost, and each box is filled with free samples for drivers, up to a third of its volume. Right now, the service is only available to Uber drivers with a 4.7 rating or above, and Cargo plans to expand to new markets in the near future.