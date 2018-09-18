Cargo in-car convenience store brings snacks and gum to your Uber

Cargo in-Uber food service
Brian León Brian León Contributing Writer
September 18, 2018

On your way to a date or business meeting in the back of an Uber and realize your breath could use freshening up? A new service called Cargo has a solution for that.

According to CNBC, the start up aims to put fully-stocked boxes of snacks, toiletries, and more on the center consoles of ride-sharing vehicles, allowing users to purchase items during the course of their trip.

MORE: San Francisco warns Uber, Lyft passengers not to get into the wrong ride-share car

Cargo Chief Executive Officer Jeff Cripe was inspired by snack carts on flights, and saw a similar opportunity in the backseat of ride-share cars such as Uber.

“You look at the airline industry and you think back to your last flight and you realize, ‘wow, there was a big multi-billion dollar company that provided me with all the snacking and beverage services on that flight,’” he told CNBC.

In Los Angeles and San Francisco, Uber drivers can pick up fully-stocked Cargo boxes, which are free for drivers to use. The system works via QR code on the box that brings users to Cargo’s website, allowing passengers to pick items that are in stock in that vehicle and pay for them directly through the site using Apple Pay, Venmo, PayPal, and more.

Drivers make $1 per purchase and pocket up to 25 percent of the items cost, and each box is filled with free samples for drivers, up to a third of its volume. Right now, the service is only available to Uber drivers with a 4.7 rating or above, and Cargo plans to expand to new markets in the near future.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Cadillac XT4 first drive review: Fashionably late, but a crossover to consider 2019 Cadillac XT4 first drive review: Fashionably late, but a crossover to consider
More features bump 2019 Nissan Pathfinder price to $32,225 More features bump 2019 Nissan Pathfinder price to $32,225
2019 VW Beetle Final Edition writes icon's final chapter 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition writes icon's final chapter
Limited-edition 2019 Subaru BRZ Series.Gray looks to the clouds for $31,025 Limited-edition 2019 Subaru BRZ Series.Gray looks to the clouds for $31,025
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.