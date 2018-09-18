2019 Nissan Pathfinder, Ram 2500 Power Wagon, Audi e-tron debuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

More features bump 2019 Nissan Pathfinder price to $32,225

The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder costs about $200 more than last year's model, but it now includes rear parking sensors and USB Type C ports.

Audi dabbles in $1,395 monthly subscription program

Audi earlier this month kicked off a trial subscription program in the Dallas area. For $1,395 monthly, subscribers can pick two times a month to swap between five of the automaker's sedans, crossover SUVs, and convertibles.

10,000 Mini Cooper Countryman crossover SUVs recalled over missing part

A plate that protects their fuel pumps from being punctured in a crash prompted BMW on Tuesday to issue a recall for 10,000 Mini Cooper Countryman crossover SUVs.

2018 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Mojave Sand

From Motor Authority:

2018 Ram 2500 Power Wagon receives Mojave Sand package

There's a new generation of the Ram 2500 on the way but the current one still has plenty of life left in it, especially if you opt for the off-road-oriented Power Wagon.

Ferrari 812 Superfast gets speedster treatment with Monza specials

Ferrari on Monday presented the latest creations from its in-house coachbuilder known as the Special Projects division to loyal customers at a private event held in Maranello, Italy.

2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV arrives with 95-KWH battery, $75,795 sticker

The battle for electric car supremacy is starting to really heat up now that established automakers are joining the fray. The latest salvo was launched by Audi in the form of the 2019 e-tron, a mid-size SUV with a big 95-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery and a very reasonable $75,795 sticker price.

2019 Audi e-tron quattro, in European trim, at San Francisco launch event

From Green Car Reports:

Audi e-tron electric crossover debuts to battle Tesla

And finally, there is Audi.

Would you buy into a Volkswagen electric-car subscription plan? Take our Twitter poll

Volkswagen announced in July that it will launch an all-electric car sharing plan in the U.S. in 2020.

Electric car-sharing programs expanding in U.S.

Electric cars and car sharing go naturally together. Both aim to clean up the environment by reducing gasoline consumption.