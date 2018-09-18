10,000 Mini Cooper Countryman crossover SUVs recalled over missing part

A plate that protects their fuel pumps from being punctured in a crash prompted BMW on Tuesday to issue a recall for 10,000 Mini Cooper Countryman crossover SUVs.

The recall covers 2017 through 2019 Countryman models. To fix the issue, BMW-parent Mini said in government filings with the NHTSA that it will install the correct crash protection plates on the vehicles. The fuel pump and the plate designed to protect it are located in the cars' engine compartments.

MORE: Read our 2018 Mini Cooper Countryman review

If the fuel pump is damaged in a crash, it could leak gasoline and cause a fire.

BMW said that the affected vehicles were built between Dec. 30, 2016, and Aug. 13, 2018. Not all Mini Cooper Countryman models were built without the plate. BMW said that it identified about 10,000 engines built separately from the vehicles that were not completed correctly.

The automaker said that it has not received any reports of injuries or fires as a result of the missing plate.

BMW said that its dealers are already aware of the issue and that it will begin alerting owners of affected vehicles around Oct. 15. The missing protection plates will be installed on affected vehicles at no charge to owners.