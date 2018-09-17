More features bump 2019 Nissan Pathfinder price to $32,225

The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder costs about $200 more than last year's model, but it now includes rear parking sensors and USB Type C ports.

At $32,225 to start including a mandatory $995 destination charge, the front-wheel-drive 2019 Pathfinder S undercuts rivals such as the Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer, and Subaru Ascent. In addition to four USB Type A ports, it now has a pair of USB Type C ports for charging devices such as iPhones.

MORE: Read our 2018 Nissan Pathfinder review

The popular 2019 Pathfinder SV trim level starts at $35,265, about $500 more than last year. For 2019, the SV trim now includes includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross-traffic alerts. Last year, those features were bundled in a $1,400 option package that also included navigation and satellite radio. The Pathfinder SV builds on the base S trim level with fog lights, keyless ignition, and remote start.

The least-costly Pathfinder with leather upholstery is the SL trim level, which now costs $38,915. That's about $175 more than last year's Pathfinder SL, but the trim level now includes LED headlights that were previously restricted to the range-topping Pathfinder Platinum. The Pathfinder SL also includes a power liftgate.

At the top of the Pathfinder heap, the Platinum trim level costs $43,565—the same as it did last year. The Platinum adds to the SL 20-inch alloy wheels, Bose speakers, and cooled front seats.

All-wheel drive costs $1,690 on every trim level. A new Mocha Almond Pearl paint shade has also been added to the 2019 Pathfinder lineup.