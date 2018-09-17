2019 Cadillac XT4 driven, 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 43, 2019 Nissan Leaf: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Cadillac XT4 first drive review: Fashionably late, but a crossover to consider

Cadillac can’t turn back time to capitalize on shoppers who’ve left sedans for tall-riding crossover SUVs.

Volvo to test self-driving cars on Swedish roads before 2021 launch

Following the debut of its pod-like autonomous concept earlier this month, Volvo has been granted permission by the Swedish Transport Agency to start real-world testing of its self-driving technology, with the goal of launching a consumer-ready vehicle by 2021.

Volvo asks US government for tariff exemption for China-built XC60 crossover SUV

Volvo is the latest automaker to ask the U.S. government for an exemption from steep tariffs on Chinese-made SUVs, Reuters reported Friday.

2019 DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spawns entry-level GT 43

Mercedes-AMG's standalone sedan, the GT 4-Door Coupe, is making its sales debut in Europe and the Affalterbach tuner has just unveiled a new variant.

BMW Vision iNext previews electric self-driving SUV due in 2021

BMW on Sunday rolled out a new concept that hints at a technologically advanced SUV to join its lineup in 2021. A showroom appearance isn't expected until 2022, however.

Here's how launch control works on the Ford GT

Since most of us will never have the pleasure of owning or ever getting behind the wheel of the modern Ford GT, we have others who can fill us in on how the supercar works.

2018 Nissan Leaf SL

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Nissan Leaf to cost $30,885, long-range battery still to come

The 2019 Nissan Leaf doesn't cost any more than it did last year, but it also won't deliver any additional electric range—yet.

BMW Vision iNext electric concept redefines German luxury flagship

For decades, the flagship of every German luxury maker’s line has been its largest sedan: the Audi A8, BMW 7-Series, and at the pinnacle, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

British engineering firm brings lightweight race car design to production cars

British race car design company Gordon Murray Design showed off its new lightweight race car body last week at the Low Carbon Vehicle Show in England.