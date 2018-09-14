VW Beetle squashed, Citroen DS 3, Chiense electric carmaker hits NYSE: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 VW Beetle Final Edition writes icon's final chapter

The up-and-down saga of the Volkswagen Beetle finally has a conclusion—at least for now.

VW pushing for self-driving car industry standards

Volkswagen has reportedly been talking to its competitors about creating auto industry-wide standards for self-driving cars, Automotive News reported Friday.

2019 Lexus UX first drive review: Small-minded, but not like that

When SUVs first bubbled up from the primordial ooze, size truly mattered. From Wagoneers to Land Cruisers to Suburbans, the most popular sport-utility vehicles dwarfed the passenger cars that shared the road. Eventually, they bullied many of them off the streets entirely.

2019 DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

From Motor Authority:

2019 DS 3 Crossback: French luxury crossover debuts with EV option

DS is set to stun at next month's 2018 Paris auto show with the introduction of its new DS 3 Crossback.

2 wrecked BMW M1 supercars become 1 piece of wall art

When life gives you a wrecked BMW M1, don't make M1 lemonade...make art.

Mercedes-AMG A35 hot hatch teased ahead of 2018 Paris auto show

Mercedes-Benz's latest A-Class has already arrived in hatchback and sedan guises, and soon we'll see another A-Class variant revealed. We're talking about the new Mercedes-AMG A35 hot hatch due in October at the 2018 Paris auto show and previewed here in a pair of teaser photos.

Nio shares start trading on New York Stock Exchange on September 12, 2018

From Green Car Reports:

Electric carmaker Nio begins trading on NYSE, aims to sell cars in US

Chinese electric carmaker Nio raised roughly $1 billion in its initial public offering Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Web site helps electric car drivers evacuate Florence, Tesla extends range

Efforts have begun to help North and South Carolina and Virginia residents who drive electric cars to evacuate Hurricane Florence.

Tesla drivers say latest software update disabled Autopilot

Since Tesla began rolling out the latest version of Autopilot, many drivers have said the new software hasn't been so much an upgrade as a defeat of the system.