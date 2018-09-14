Limited-edition 2019 Subaru BRZ Series.Gray looks to the clouds for $31,025

The 2019 Subaru BRZ Series.Gray announced Thursday borrows its cloudy day-inspired Cool Gray Khaki paint scheme from the automaker's rough-and-tumble Crosstrek.

For $31,025, the new limited edition tops the automaker's sports car lineup and is the latest in a long line of limited-edition BRZ coupes. Just 250 will be built.

Otherwise, the BRZ lineup largely carries over for 2019 in Premium, Limited, and Series.Gray trim levels.

The 2019 BRZ Premium costs $26,680 including a mandatory $885 destination charge. For $29,530, the 2019 BRZ Limited adds leather and synthetic suede upholstery, keyless ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and an updated navigation system that now includes over-the-air map updates via a wi-fi connection.

A 6-speed automatic transmission is optional on the BRZ Limited for $1,100. The automatic is not available on other BRZ trims.

On 6-speed manual transmission BRZ coupes, an optional Performance Package adds upgraded Brembo brakes, Sachs shock absorbers, and unique 17-inch alloy wheels for $1,195.

The Series.Gray builds on the BRZ Limited with the Performance Package. In addition to its Cool Gray Khaki, the BRZ Series.Gray includes black-painted wheels and matching exterior mirrors as well as red stitching for its upholstery.