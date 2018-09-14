VW pushing for self-driving car industry standards

2019 Volkswagen Beetle
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
September 14, 2018

Volkswagen has reportedly been talking to its competitors about creating auto industry-wide standards for self-driving cars, Automotive News reported Friday.

The automaker has talked to more than a dozen automakers and other firms involved in developing autonomous car technology about an alliance. The trade journal cited an executive within the company who said that the automaker hopes to share costs and risks as it develops driverless cars.

MORE: 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition writes icon's final chapter

"When you are involved in an accident, you have a better chance in court when you can prove that your car adheres to the latest technical standard," the source told Automotive News.

"How do you create an industry standard?" the source said. "Ideally by getting others to use the same sensor kit and software, so for that reason an overarching cooperation between automakers is one of the options we are examining."

VW and tech giant Apple are reportedly collaborating on self-driving cars in a partnership that will see the automaker build vans in Italy fitted with Apple's experimental autonomous technology. That project has been cloaked in secrecy.

VW's Audi brand has been at the forefront of self-driving car technology. In Europe, its A8 flagship is available with partial Level 3 self-driving capability, but that technology has not been approved by federal regulators in the U.S. Level 3 self-driving technology places the burden for monitoring road conditions on artificial intelligence, but defaults control to the driver when that AI fails to provide a clear path forward. 

The automaker also told Automotive News that it has been approached about "drop-in" autonomous technology, but that it has refused on grounds that it wants to be involved at every step of development.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Nissan Rogue adds safety tech, costs $25,795 2019 Nissan Rogue adds safety tech, costs $25,795
2019 Lexus UX first drive review: Small-minded, but not like that 2019 Lexus UX first drive review: Small-minded, but not like that
Limited-edition 2019 Subaru BRZ Series.Gray looks to the clouds for $31,025 Limited-edition 2019 Subaru BRZ Series.Gray looks to the clouds for $31,025
2019 VW Beetle Final Edition writes icon's final chapter 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition writes icon's final chapter
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.