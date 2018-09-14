2019 Nissan Rogue adds safety tech, costs $25,795

2019 Nissan Rogue
Brian León Brian León Contributing Writer
September 14, 2018

In the face of increased compact crossover SUV competition, the 2019 Nissan Rogue adds a few safety features but still costs the same as last year.

A front-wheel drive Rogue S costs $25,795 including a mandatory $995 destination charge, and now includes a rear door alert system in addition to lane-departure warnings, active lane control, automatic emergency braking, and automatic high beams as standard equipment.

MORE: 2018 Nissan Kicks smashed into walls, earns IIHS Top Safety Pick award

A Special Edition package adds 17-inch alloys, heated mirrors, leather steering wheel and shifter, and heated front seats to the bargain-basement Rogue. All-wheel drive costs $1,350 more. The SV trim starts  at $27,215 for front-wheel drive with the same $1,350 upcharge for all-wheel drive. A new Premium Package on the SV trim nets 18-inch alloy wheels, the automaker's ProPilot adaptive cruise control that allows drivers to let go of the steering wheel for brief periods, and an electronic parking brake.

Finally, the top-tier SL trim now includes 19-inch wheels and ProPilot as standard, which were previously part of an additional package before. The Rogue SL is all-wheel- rive-only  for $33,735.

For those who reside in the West, Northwest, Mountain, and Mid-Atlantic regions, the 2019 Rogue Hybrid is also available. Starting at $28,595 for the SV front-wheel-drive model. With a net 176 horsepower and up to 34 mpg combined, customers in those regions have a more miserly option, but shoppers in the Northeast, Southeast, or Midwest, you’re out of luck.

The 2019 Nissan Rogue is on sale at dealerships now.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Lexus UX first drive review: Small-minded, but not like that 2019 Lexus UX first drive review: Small-minded, but not like that
2019 VW Beetle Final Edition writes icon's final chapter 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition writes icon's final chapter
Limited-edition 2019 Subaru BRZ Series.Gray looks to the clouds for $31,025 Limited-edition 2019 Subaru BRZ Series.Gray looks to the clouds for $31,025
2019 Nissan Rogue adds safety tech, costs $25,795 2019 Nissan Rogue adds safety tech, costs $25,795
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.