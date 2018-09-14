2019 Nissan Rogue adds safety tech, costs $25,795

In the face of increased compact crossover SUV competition, the 2019 Nissan Rogue adds a few safety features but still costs the same as last year.

A front-wheel drive Rogue S costs $25,795 including a mandatory $995 destination charge, and now includes a rear door alert system in addition to lane-departure warnings, active lane control, automatic emergency braking, and automatic high beams as standard equipment.

A Special Edition package adds 17-inch alloys, heated mirrors, leather steering wheel and shifter, and heated front seats to the bargain-basement Rogue. All-wheel drive costs $1,350 more. The SV trim starts at $27,215 for front-wheel drive with the same $1,350 upcharge for all-wheel drive. A new Premium Package on the SV trim nets 18-inch alloy wheels, the automaker's ProPilot adaptive cruise control that allows drivers to let go of the steering wheel for brief periods, and an electronic parking brake.

Finally, the top-tier SL trim now includes 19-inch wheels and ProPilot as standard, which were previously part of an additional package before. The Rogue SL is all-wheel- rive-only for $33,735.

For those who reside in the West, Northwest, Mountain, and Mid-Atlantic regions, the 2019 Rogue Hybrid is also available. Starting at $28,595 for the SV front-wheel-drive model. With a net 176 horsepower and up to 34 mpg combined, customers in those regions have a more miserly option, but shoppers in the Northeast, Southeast, or Midwest, you’re out of luck.

The 2019 Nissan Rogue is on sale at dealerships now.