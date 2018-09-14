2019 VW Beetle Final Edition writes icon's final chapter

The up-and-down saga of the Volkswagen Beetle finally has a conclusion—at least for now.

The 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition the automaker announced Thursday signals the end of the line for the iconic coupe and convertible's second reboot. Production of the Beetle will end in July at VW's Puebla, Mexico, assembly plant.

Available either coupe or convertible bodies in SE or SEL trim levels, the Beetle Final Edition can be swathed in two exclusive colors or one of three paint shades shared with the rest of the Beetle line. The special colors, Safari Uni and Stonewashed Blue, were inspired by historic Beetle colors.

The Beetle Final Edition SE features 15-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels, while the SEL has 18-inch alloy wheels that look like the large "dog dish" hubcaps common on original Beetles. All models include keyless ignition, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a moonroof on coupe versions. The SEL trim also includes bi-xenon headlights with LED running lights, diamond-stitched leather upholstery, and an upgraded infotainment system with navigation and Fender-branded speakers.

VW said that the Final Edition Beetles will cost $23,940 for the SE coupe and $26,890 for the SEL coupe. Convertibles cost about $4,000 more.

The original Beetle, born out of Nazi Germany's quest for a low-cost "people's car" in the late 1930s, went on to become an icon of the counter-culture movement in the 1960s. Sales of the original model ceased in the 1970s, but production continued in Mexico through 2003. Riding on a wave of nostalgia, the rebooted VW New Beetle was a hit in 1998, but its lower, sleeker replacement that arrived for 2012 was never as successful.

VW has hinted that the Beetle could be revived again as an electric car.