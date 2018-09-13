GM recalls 1M 2015 SUVs, pickup trucks over electric steering glitch

An electric power steering system that can temporarily fail prompted General Motors on Thursday to recall more than 1 million of its full-size SUVs and pickup trucks.

Included in the recall are the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2015 GMC Sierra 1500, 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, 2015 GMC Yukon, and 2015 Cadillac Escalade. About two-thirds of the recalled vehicles are pickup trucks.

At fault is an electric power steering module that can temporarily stop providing assist, which makes low-speed steering effort heavy. GM said in government filings that the problem is most likely to occur at low speeds, when the electric power steering system's high-current demand can briefly cause low voltage. The system then shuts off electric power assist until voltage is able to increase.

If power steering assist is lost, GM said that the trucks and SUVs will display a message in the instrument cluster to alert the driver of an issue.

GM said that its dealers will install a software update to prevent the issue from occurring. The automaker said that tweaks it made to its electric power steering module software after the 2015 model year eliminated the problem.

GM will perform the update at no cost to consumers. The automaker did not say when it will begin alerting owners that the recall needs to be performed