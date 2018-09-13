BMW X2 crash test, 2018 Goodwood Revival, LA's electric-car goals: What's New @ The Car Connection

New headrest design bumps 2018 BMW X2 to Top Safety Pick

The IIHS said Tuesday that BMW's effort to redesign the headrests for its smallest crossover SUV paid off. The insurance industry-funded crash testers awarded the 2018 BMW X2 with the Top Safety Pick award.

FCA may replace rear axles on recalled 2018-2019 Ram 1500 pickup trucks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) said Tuesday that it may have to replace a costly driveline component on some 2018 and 2019 Ram 1500 pickup trucks.

2019 Toyota Land Cruiser Review

The 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser is a large SUV that can deliver far more than what most buyers want. It’s immensely capable over any kind of terrain, which is why the 2019 Land Cruiser and its predecessors have been trusted tools in some of the most remote stretches of the globe.

Twenty Magnificent Years of the Goodwood Revival

From Motor Authority:

2018 Goodwood Revival: Polishing the past, preparing for the future

Color slowly fades from sunset at the Goodwood Motor Circuit like an aging photograph.

EQS will be first Mercedes based on fully electric platform

Mercedes-Benz will have at least 10 pure electric vehicles in its lineup by 2022. Some will be electric versions of existing nameplates, like the e-Sprinter van unveiled earlier this year, while others will be new additions falling under the EQ sub-brand of Daimler, Mercedes' parent company.

Porsche rolls out 2 new short-term loan rental programs

Porsche wants to bring its ownership experience to as many drivers as possible, even if that means ownership only lasts a few hours. On Wednesday, the brand announced two new short-term loan programs that will launch as pilot programs in the United States: Porsche Drive and Porsche Host.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car in Maven car-sharing fleet, Los Angeles [photo: Dan MacMedan fo

From Green Car Reports:

L.A. sets electric-car targets as host for 2028 Olympics

Los Angeles wants to show the possibilities of zero-emissions transportation when the world arrives on its doorstep for the 2028 Olympics.

Aston Martin Rapide E details revealed beyond battery tech

Led by former Nissan Leaf product planner Andy Palmer, Aston Martin plans to launch a new lineup of electric cars under its Lagonda brand.

Chevy recalls some Bolt EVs, Volts over supplier brake issues

Chevrolet this week recalled three to four months worth of production Bolt EVs and Volt plug-in hybrids over a potential brake issue that could increase stopping distances of the small vehicles.