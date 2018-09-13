North American Car and Truck/Utility of the Year semi-finalists for 2019 released

On Wednesday, the North American Car and Truck/Utility of the Year (NACTOY) jury whittled down the best new vehicles to a list of semi-finalists that includes 14 cars, a dozen crossover SUVs, and three pickup trucks.
The list was pared down from 46 vehicles, including 23 cars, 20 utilities, and three trucks.
The jury was shooting for a dozen cars in each of the three categories, but there were several two- and three-way ties in the Car category. The NACTOY board of directors added a few finalists as a result. A narrowed-down finalist list will be released at the Los Angeles auto show before the winners are announced at the 2019 Detroit auto show in January.
Last year's Car of the Year was the 2018 Honda Accord, the 2018 Volvo XC60 won Utility of the Year, and the 2018 Lincoln Navigator was awarded Truck of the Year.
Here's a list of the Car of the Year finalists:
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2018 Buick Regal Tour X
- 2019 Genesis G70
- 2019 Honda Insight
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- 2019 Kia Forte
- 2019 Mazda6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Nissan Altima
- 2018 Nissan Leaf
- 2019 Toyota Avalon/Avalon Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2019 Volvo S60
In the Utility category, the finalists are:
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Cadillac XT4
- 2018 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Infiniti QX50
- 2019 Jaguar I-Pace
- 2018 Jeep Wrangler
- 2018 Nissan Kicks
- 2019 Subaru Ascent
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Volvo XC40
The Truck category is typically smaller. This year there were three finalists:
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Ram 1500
Note: Two Internet Brands Automotive editors are NACTOY jurors.
