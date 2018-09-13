North American Car and Truck/Utility of the Year semi-finalists for 2019 released

On Wednesday, the North American Car and Truck/Utility of the Year (NACTOY) jury whittled down the best new vehicles to a list of semi-finalists that includes 14 cars, a dozen crossover SUVs, and three pickup trucks.

The list was pared down from 46 vehicles, including 23 cars, 20 utilities, and three trucks.

MORE: Last year's NACTOY winners

The jury was shooting for a dozen cars in each of the three categories, but there were several two- and three-way ties in the Car category. The NACTOY board of directors added a few finalists as a result. A narrowed-down finalist list will be released at the Los Angeles auto show before the winners are announced at the 2019 Detroit auto show in January.

Last year's Car of the Year was the 2018 Honda Accord, the 2018 Volvo XC60 won Utility of the Year, and the 2018 Lincoln Navigator was awarded Truck of the Year.

Here's a list of the Car of the Year finalists:

2019 Audi A6

2018 Buick Regal Tour X

2019 Genesis G70

2019 Honda Insight

2019 Hyundai Veloster

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Mazda6

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

2019 Nissan Altima

2018 Nissan Leaf

2019 Toyota Avalon/Avalon Hybrid

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volvo S60

In the Utility category, the finalists are:

2019 Acura RDX

2019 BMW X5

2019 Cadillac XT4

2018 Hyundai Kona

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Nissan Kicks

2019 Subaru Ascent

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Volvo XC40

The Truck category is typically smaller. This year there were three finalists:

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 Ram 1500

Note: Two Internet Brands Automotive editors are NACTOY jurors.