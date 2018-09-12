2020 Mercedes GLE, Electric Aston Martin, BMW drops diesel: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Andrew Ganz
September 12, 2018

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class: Crossover SUV loaded with slew of active safety tech

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class unveiled Tuesday is designed for the way Americans actually use their crossover SUVs: in traffic, and with a full load of passengers aboard.

GM recalls 230,000 crossover SUVs and sedans over brake issue

General Motors said Tuesday that it will recall 230,000 vehicles to fix a problem with their brake systems that could affect their stopping distances.

Uber to ban low-rated riders in Australia, New Zealand

Uber riders with a low rating on the company's scale will soon need to look for a new ride-hailing service in Australia and New Zealand, the company said last week.

Teaser for Aston Martin Rapide E due in 2019

Teaser for Aston Martin Rapide E due in 2019

From Motor Authority:

Aston Martin confirms specs for Rapide E electric sedan coming in 2019

Aston Martin on Wednesday revealed the first specs for its Rapide E electric sport sedan due for delivery in late 2019.

Audi e-tron will be first model to feature automated toll payment

Audi announced its new Integrated Toll Module last February but Monday said the 2019 e-tron electric crossover SUV will be the first model with the new technology.

2019 Lexus ES first to market with cameras instead of side mirrors

The 2019 Lexus ES has become the first production car to replace conventional side mirrors with cameras.

FedEx Workhorse Plug Power fuel-cell delivery truck

FedEx Workhorse Plug Power fuel-cell delivery truck

From Green Car Reports:

BMW drops diesels in favor of plug-in hybrids

BMW is the latest automaker to eliminate diesels from its U.S. lineup, at least, and focus on plug-in hybrids and electric cars.

Report: 2022 Audi R8 to go electric

Increasingly, there's nothing super about a supercar if it's not electric.

Plug Power develops new hydrogen filling robot

Filling up with hydrogen is not as easy as filling up with gas or plugging in an electric car—at least it's not yet.

