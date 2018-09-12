Uber plans to make ride-sharing less than half of its business within 10 years

Think Uber is just another ride-sharing company? Think again, apparently. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has big plans to change the way we think about car ownership and transportation in general in the not-so-distant future.

According to Market Watch, at an address to the crowd at the L’Attitude event in San Diego this week, Khosrowshahi claimed that ride-hailing would be less than half of the company’s business within the next 10 years. He went on to make it clear that the company intends to move beyond just app-based ride sharing as soon as possible, even floating the idea of flying taxis.

“I’m actually incredibly optimistic, not just about flying taxis but electric individual vehicles, bikes, and/or scooters for transportation,” he said. Ideally, a flying taxi service would bring passengers from Manhattan to JFK International Airport for about $50, similar to the flat rate cost to take a cab there in the first place. Pilot programs are set to take place in Dallas and Los Angeles in 2020 with commercial operations starting up just three years afterwards.

Khosrowshahi went on to say that Uber was “all about debunking the car” and reducing reliance on the car, subway, and bus as the major form of transportation. Several other startups have introduced bike and e-scooter sharing programs in cities all over the country, but Uber aims to bring those services together under one roof as the company looks ahead to an expected IPO next year.