GM recalls 230,000 crossover SUVs and sedans over brake issue

General Motors said Tuesday that it will recall 230,000 vehicles to fix a problem with their brake systems that could affect their stopping distances.

The recall covers certain examples of 2018 and 2019 model year Buick LaCrosse sedans, Cadillac XTS sedans, Chevrolet Cruze, Impala, and Malibu sedans, Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars, and GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox crossover SUVs. GM said that about 210,000 of the recalled vehicles were sold new in the U.S., while the others were delivered to Canada.

MORE: 112,000 Chevrolet Cruze compact cars recalled over potential fuel leak

At fault are rear brake pistons that GM said in government filings were improperly chromed and tempered when they were manufactured. GM said in a government filing that "hydrogen gas can remain trapped in the piston body," which may make the brakes feel soft and take longer to stop the vehicle.

GM will fix the affected vehicles by flushing their brakes.

The defective brake parts were built by German supplier ZF Group, which also supplied faulty brakes to the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE- and GLS-Class crossover SUVs. Mercedes-Benz announced a recall for those models last month. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also recalled vehicles over a similar issue with ZF-supplied brakes.

No crashes have been reported due to the issue in GM's vehicles, the automaker said.

GM said that ZF did not tell the automaker that the faulty manufacturing process affected calipers in its vehicles.