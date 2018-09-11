BMW pulls the plug on diesels in US in favor of plug-in hybrids

2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
September 11, 2018

BMW will stop selling diesel-fueled vehicles in the U.S. after the 2018 model year, a spokesman for the automaker said Tuesday. Instead, the automaker will focus on plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV).

"We are putting all our eggs in the PHEV basket," BMW spokesman Alex Schmuck told The Car Connection at a press preview for the company's redesigned 2019 X5 crossover SUV in Atlanta. 

Schmuck confirmed that the South Carolina-built 2019 X5 will not be available with a diesel engine for the U.S. A plug-in hybrid version capable of about 40 miles of electric range on a full charge will arrive in about 18 months for the 2021 model year.

BMW's up-and-down history with diesel in the U.S. dates back about 30 year to its short-lived 524td sedan in the mid-1980s. The automaker also supplied the 524td's engine to Ford Motor Company, which used it in some Lincoln models. 

BMW revived its diesel efforts about a decade ago with a 3.0-liter inline-6 in its 335d sedan and X5 crossover SUV and then introduced a 4-cylinder turbodiesel in its 3-Series sedan and wagon and its X3 crossover SUV. Increasingly stringent emissions standards in the U.S. and additional government oversight after Volkswagen admitted to systematically cheating on the EPA's test has soured demand for diesel-fueled passenger cars.

