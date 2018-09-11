Nissan Kicks crash tests, 2020 Mercedes GLE, Hydrogen filling robots: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Nissan Kicks smashed into walls, earns IIHS Top Safety Pick award

The IIHS said Monday that the 2018 Nissan Kicks crossover SUV performed well enough in its barrage of crash tests to earn the Top Safety Pick award.

Mercedes-Benz’s van of the future is self-driving, modular, and crazy-looking

If Mercedes-Benz is to be believed, the urban van of the future will be modular, self-driving, and if we’re honest, pretty ugly.

Few automakers reported on self-driving car safety to White House

Despite requests from the White House to voluntarily outline a strategy and provide data on self-driving car efforts on public roads, few automakers and tech companies have complied.

Teaser for 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes-Benz teases 2020 GLE luxury SUV

Mercedes-Benz will unveil a redesigned 2020 GLE shortly but the automaker just couldn't wait so decided to drop a couple of teasers over the weekend giving us some early glimpses.

St Athan will be Aston Martin EV hub, production site for Rapide E

Aston Martin is in the final phase of converting a former military hanger in St Athan, Wales into a second plant to join the existing plant in Gaydon, England.

Modern infotainment comes to classic Jaguars and Land Rovers

Modern convenience, meet classic motoring. Jaguar-Land Rover announced last Friday that it now offers Classic Infotainment Systems with modern modern audio, navigation, and infotainment functionality for a number of its vintage vehicles.

FedEx Workhorse Plug Power fuel-cell delivery truck

From Green Car Reports:

Plug Power develops new hydrogen filling robot to refuel commercial vehicles

Filling up with hydrogen is not as easy as filling up with gasoline or plugging in an electric car—at least it's not yet.

Report: 2022 Audi R8 to go electric

Increasingly, there's nothing super about a supercar if it's not electric.

Will electric cars eliminate conventional hybrids from the market? Twitter poll results

As electric cars have made inroads in the market, a California study shows they have largely replaced conventional hybrids, not straight-up internal combustion cars.