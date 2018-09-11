Uber to ban low-rated riders in Australia, New Zealand

Uber riders with a low rating on the company's scale will soon need to look for a new ride-hailing service in Australia and New Zealand, the company said last week.

Speaking on Australia's "Sunrise" morning television program, Uber's general manager for Australia and New Zealand, Susan Anderson, said that low-rated users will be banned for six months from using the ride-share service.

"To get a rating of 4.0 or below, you have to have a number of one-star ratings," Anderson said. "These are the small percentage of riders who are persistently not treating drivers with respect."

Uber said that it will warn users before they're cut from the company's smartphone app, as well as provide tips on how they can improve their rating. Uber's smartphone app is the only way riders can hail a vehicle. Drivers rate passengers and vice versa. Uber said that the average rider rating is about 4.5 on a scale that maxes out at five stars.

Anderson recommended that riders be polite to drivers and that they take any trash along with them rather than leaving it in the car.

Uber first introduced the low-rating bans in Brazil earlier this year.