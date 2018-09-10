Volvo's IPO, 2020 Kia Telluride, California zero-carbon power plan: What's New @ The Car Connection

Global trade war prompts Volvo to put brakes on its IPO

Volvo said Monday that the global trade war spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump has forced it to delay its plans for an initial public offering.

Trump's tweet doesn't convince Ford to build small crossover SUV in US

A tweet from the Oval Office on Sunday wasn't enough to convince Ford Motor Company to build a new compact crossover SUV version of its Focus in the U.S.

Apple files patent for hazard-highlighting headlights

Though we’re still not sure if Apple really plans to make a car, they’ve filed nearly enough patents to throw one together. The latest is an adaptive headlight system programmed to highlight road hazards and more.

2020 Kia Telluride

Bold new 2020 Telluride marks Kia's entry into full-size SUV segment

Shoppers in the market in for a spacious three-row, eight-seat SUV from a mainstream brand will soon have a new choice in the form of the 2020 Kia Telluride.

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor's new Trail Control is ideal for rock crawling

Ford's F-150 Raptor receives significant updates for 2019. No, there isn't a new V-8 option. Instead, the updates have centered on improving the truck's off-road credentials. Among them is a feature called Trail Control that Ford likens to a cruise control system for off-roading.

65-foot yacht unveiled as latest Lexus flagship

Lexus has been dropping hints about entering the private yacht game over the past couple of years and on Friday it finally confirmed it with the reveal of the LY 650, a 65-foot luxury yacht billed as the automaker's fourth flagship. The others are the LC coupe, LS sedan and LX SUV.

wind farm

California Legislature passes zero-carbon power plan for 2045

California has long been in the vanguard of clean energy when it comes to cars.

First all-electric, drive-in movie event in the US–in upstate New York

What movie would a group of electric car drivers get together to see at an exclusive event with a historic drive-in movie theater all to themselves? Really, there was only one choice: Chris Paine’s documentary, “Who Killed the Electric Car?”

What's the most exciting electric car for 2019? Take our Twitter poll

We've reported that 2019 will be the year of the electric crossover SUV, with new models coming from Audi, Jaguar, and Mercedes-Benz, in addition to a Mustang-like mystery SUV from Ford, and several new electric SUVs from startup automakers.