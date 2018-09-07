2019 Audi Q8 priced, 2019 BMW X2 M35i, Ford's electric crossover SUV: What's New @ The Car Connection

Style-oriented 2019 Audi Q8 to cost $68,395

On Thursday, Audi said that its 2019 Q8 crossover SUV will cost $68,395 to start when it goes on sale later this year. That price puts the Q8 between its cheaper BMW X6 and costlier Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe rivals.

Lyft beats Uber, launches its own scooter service

Ride-share giant Lyft beat Uber to the pavement when its first rent-by-the-minute scooters hit the road in Denver Thursday.

2019 Nissan Armada SUV's price climbs to $48,185 thanks to new active safety tech

The full-size 2019 Nissan Armada SUV that's just now arriving in the automaker's dealers costs $2,095 more than last year's model, Nissan said Tuesday. Its higher price is justified by newly standard active safety tech on all trims.

2019 BMW X2 M35i

From Motor Authority:

2019 BMW X2 M35i is a 302-horsepower hot hatch alternative

After driving a 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i at the track earlier this year, we found the compact crossover to be a competent handler but still dynamically lacking compared to what its sporty good looks suggests. Enter the 2019 BMW X2 M35i.

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots and video

Porsche is out testing prototypes for its next-generation 911, the 992, which will be hitting the market soon. The latest prototypes, which show both the Carrera and Carrera S, are almost completely devoid of camouflage gear, and they also reveal most of the interior including a new digital dash.

Ex-Rolls-Royce design boss to pen models for Chinese luxury brand Hongqi

Chinese automaker FAW Group is in the process of reviving historic brand Hongqi as China's premiere automotive label and hired the former design chief of Rolls-Royce to pen the new models.

2020 Ford electric SUV teaser via Joann Muller via Michael Martinez

From Green Car Reports:

Ford releases photo of electric not-Mach 1 SUV

Ford released a teaser image of its hotly-anticipated 300-mile electric SUV, which it says will no longer be called the Mach 1.

GM to expand Chevy Bolt EV sales, bring battery production to US

As part of a sweeping update on General Motors' electric-car plans, CEO Mary Barra announced the company will expand production and sales of the Chevy Bolt EV.

Ford requests exception to electric-car noise rule for police cruisers

It's tough to sneak up on bad guys in a loud car.